Ghanaian forward Patrick Awuku scores on Tuzlaspor debut 

Published on: 06 March 2023
Ghanaian defender Patrick Awuku scored his debut for Tuzlaspor in their 1-0 win against Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super League on Sunday.

Awuku joined Tuzlaspor in the January transfer window from Yeni Malatyaspor for the second half of the season.

Patick Awuku started the game for Tuzlaspor and scored the only goal of the game in the 77th minute to snatch the win for his side.

The 22-year-old goal ended Genclerbirligi  three-game winning streak.

Tuzlaspor are currently placed 13th on the league table with 25 points after match week 23

 

 

