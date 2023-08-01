Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi completes transfer to Pafos FC in Cyprus

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi has made a move to Cypriot top-tier outfit Pafos FC in a permanent transfer deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 29-year-old joins Pafos from Israeli Premier League club Maccabi Netanya for a fee in the region of 550,000 Euros, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

During his spell at Maccabi Netanya since February last year, he scored 16 goals and made five assists in 48 appearances.

In the last season, he scored 9 goals and delivered 4 asissts in 33 games across all competitions and also won the Toto Cup with Netanya.

The Israeli outfit have bid an emotional farewell to one of their best players in recent times with a special send-off ceremony.

Previously, Twumasi played for Hannover 96 in the Bundesliga two, Turkish club Gaziantep FK and Deportivo Alavés, where he played 11 matches in Spanish Primera La Liga.

The former Black Stars attacker also had spells at Kazakhstani giants FC Astana, Amkar Perm in Russia, and Latvian club FK Spartaks Jurmala.

Pafos finished fourth in the Cypriot League last season and are ready to fight for the ultimate in the 2023-24 campaign.