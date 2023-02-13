Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi on target for Maccabi Netanya in their triumph over Maccabi Tel Aviv

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi scored in his second consecutive match in the Israeli Premier League on Monday night when Maccabi Netanya beat Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Netanya claimed a 2-1 victory over Tel Aviv in the round 22 fixture to extend their unbeaten streak to seven matches at the Netanya Stadium.

The hosts opened the scoring of the match twelve minutes after the restart through midfielder Liran Rotman with Aviv Avraham providing the assist.

Twumasi doubled the lead for Netanya with eight minutes remaining in the match before Israel international Eran Zahavi got the consolation goal in the 87th minute.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian forward scored again in the stoppage time but his goal was ruled out after a VAR review

Netanya move to the 5th position on the league standings with Monday's win while Tel Aviv maintain their 3rd place position despite the defeat.

Netherlands-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen played the entire minutes of the match for Tel Aviv.

Twumasi has now scored four times in the 2022-23 season in the Israeli Premiership after 13 appearances.