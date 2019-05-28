Ghanaian forward Paul Ayongo delighted to secure Portuguese Liga I promotion with Paços de Ferreira

Striker Paul Ayongo has expressed delight in helping Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira earn promotion to the Liga I after a deserved victory over the weekend against Cova Piedade.

The 22-year old has been a key cog for the club this season, rounding off a brilliant campaign as winner of the second division of Portuguese football.

The former Charity Stars attacker, who bagged in four goals for the Beavers could not hide his joy of securing promotion with the club.

''It was a very good campaign and we topped a league full of interesting teams, there’s no way you can hide this feeling, I’m very happy,”‬ he said.

‪“For me it’s an uplifting journey and I will continue to do my best in the Primeira Liga next season.

‪“The opportunity to contest with the big boys is here and I can’t let it slide, definitely there’s more to be done and I’m ready for it.”‬