Ghanaian forward Paul Mensah absent from BW Linz first preseason training 

Ghanaian forward Paul Mensah was among the players missing from BW Linz first preseason training.

The Austrian second division side have resumed training on Monday ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

The 22-year-old was missing in training with other players as Coach Gerald Scheiblehner begun his session.

New signings Simon Seidl and Ronivaldo trained with their new team mates.

BW Linz will play a preparatory game against Bulgarian giants Ludogorets on June 19.

The team will play a list of friendly games before the new season kicks off.

Paul Mensah has joined Austrian second-tier club Blaus Weiss Linz in the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old signed a one-year deal which will see him stay at the club until 2023.

Having spent most of his career in Austria with Kapfenberg, the young forward move to Romania last season to join Bastoni but returned to Austria after making only two appearances for Botosani.