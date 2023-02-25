Ghanaian forward Paul Mensah scores brace as BW Linz thump Vorwarts Steyr

Ghanaian forward Paul Mensah scored a brace to propel BW Linz to a 4-0 away win against Vorwarts Steyr in the Austrian first division.

The 23-year-old was impressive in the game and took his goal tally to three goals in the ongoing campaign.

Paul Mensah opened the scoring for Linz in the fifth minute with a nice finish.

Mensah increased the lead for Linz in the 37th minute with his second on the day.

BW Linz cruised to a comfortable 3-0 lead in the first half with Lukas Tursch goal in the 42nd minute.

Vorwarts Steyr try to avoid conceding more goals in the second half but were not able to stop Brazilian forward Ronivaldo from getting his goal in the 83rd minute to seal the win for BW Linz.

BW Linz go top of the Austrian First Division table on 32 points after this victory.