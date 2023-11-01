Ghanaian forward Paul Mensah scores in BW Linz’s Austrian Bundesliga victory

Ghanaian attacker Paul Mensah played a pivotal role, scoring a late goal for BW Linz, in their 2-0 victory over Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old forward, who completed the full match duration, found the back of the net during stoppage time, sealing the win for his team at the Hofmann Personal Stadion.

The match's opening goal came in the 10th minute when Manuel Maranda headed the ball into the top right corner of the net from very close range. Julian Gölles provided the precise assist for Maranda's goal, executing a perfect headed pass following a set-piece situation.

Paul Mensah displayed his attacking prowess with a remarkable right-footed shot from more than 35 yards, placing the ball into the high centre of the goal.

With this goal, Paul Mensah has now scored two goals in twelve appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, underscoring his increasing influence and contribution to his team's success in the league.