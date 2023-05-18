Ghanaian forward Philip Adjah scores in third game in a row in Ethiopian Premier League

Ghanaian forward Philip Adjah has been blowing it hot in the Ethiopian Premier League since he joined at the beginning of the year from Bangladeshi club Rahmatganj MFS.

The 24-year-old centre-forward scored in his third consecutive match when Sidama Bunna beat Ethiopian Defence Force FC on Wednesday.

Adjah scored the only goal to help Sidama claim a vital 1-0 victory over Defence Force at the Hawassa University Stadium.

The Ghanaian netted the winning goal in the 33rd minute after slotting home a cross from the left from winger Yigezu Bogale with a powerful header to beat goalkeeper Wubishet Chilalo.

Former AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed was an unused substitute for Sidama in the match.

Adjah has now scored four goals in eight games for Sidama in the Ethiopian Premier League.