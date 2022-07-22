Ghanaian forward Philip Yeboah eyes regular play time after Mantova switch

Ghanaian teen Philip Yeboah has revealed his desire to play regularly for new club Mantova in the Italian Serie C.

The 19-year-old forward joined Mantova from Serie A side Hellas Verona in the summer transfer window.

He told Gazzetta di Mantova: "It's beautiful, certainly a unique emotion and I really don't see the now to be able to take the field and try to do the best for my new jersey and for this city of a Serie C championship. Basically I arrived for this."

The talented former Hellas Verona Primavera forward had an outstanding campaign last season, where he bagged in 12 goals in 25 appearances.

Montova, who are eyeing promotion to Serie B next season, want to strengthen their team with the strong forward.

However, Hellas Verona will not allow the budding attacker leave but will open their door for a loan deal.

Philip Yeboah joined Hellas Verona's youth team in 2018 but inked a contract in 2019. His current deal runs until 2023 until he made the switch.