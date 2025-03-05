Ghanaian forward Prince Adu credits Suarez and Gyan for his goal-scoring instinct

Prince Kwabena Adu has revealed that he models his playing style after Uruguayan star Luis Suarez and Ghana’s legendary forward Asamoah Gyan.

The Viktoria Plzen striker has been in fine form, scoring crucial goals in the Europa League this season. He says studying Suarez and Gyan has helped refine his game.

"My style is very similar to Luis Suarez, so I watch his videos a lot," Adu explained. "The way he scores, his movement with and without the ballâ€”I try to learn from that."

The Ghanaian attacker also holds Asamoah Gyan in high regard.

"You know Gyan is a Ghanaian legend who did a lot for our national team. I grew up watching him score big goals for Ghana, and that inspires me," he added.

With a Europa League knockout tie against Lazio on the horizon, Adu hopes his growing reputation in European football will bring him closer to a Black Stars call-up.

“I am working hard for that opportunity. If I get another chance with the national team, I will be ready,” he said.