Ghanaian forward Prince Adu Kwabena sees similarities between himself and Uruguay legend Luis Suarez

Ghanaian forward Prince Kwabena Adu has likened his style of play to Uruguay and former Barcelona forward, Luis Suarez.

Adu Kwabena, who plies his trade for Czech Republic club Viktoria Plzen has been outstanding since joining the club last summer.

The former Bechem United striker has racked up 10 goals and provided 2 assists from 28 games across competitions.

In an interview with Flashscore, the 21-year-old Ghanaian forward revealed admiration for both Suarez and Asamoah Gyan, saying he possesses the qualities of the Uruguayan star.

"My style is very similar to Luis Suarez, so I watch his videos a lot," Adu explained. "The way he scores, his movement with and without the ballÃ¢â‚¬”I try to learn from that."

"Growing up I watched Luis Suarez and Asamoah Gyan. You know Gyan is a Ghanaian legend who did a lot for our national team. My style is very similar to Luis Suarez's, so I watch his videos a lot.

The way Suarez scores, runs, and moves with and without the ball and off the pitchâ€”I like everything about him and really learn a lot from him. Growing up I loved watching him, and I even still watch him in the MLS." He said.