Ghanaian forward Prince Ampem scores debut goal in Eyupspor's victory

Ghanaian forward Prince Ampem made a significant impact as he scored his debut goal, leading Eyupspor to a remarkable home win against Bodrumspor on Saturday.

The victory helped Eyupspor maintain their position at the top of the Turkish second-tier league table after eight games.

Ampem's goal came in the 20th minute of the match, setting the tone for Eyupspor to add two more goals and secure a convincing 3-0 win.

This victory marked their seventh win of the season, showcasing their strong form in the competition. Eyupspor have only suffered one defeat this season, and if they continue performing at this level, they could secure promotion to the topflight league.

The 25-year-old Prince Ampem arrived in Turkey during the summer transfer window from Croatian club HNK Rijeka. He signed a four-year contract.

Since joining Eyupspor, he has made eight appearances, accumulating a total of 456 minutes on the pitch. His recent goal not only helped secure a win for his team but also marked a significant milestone in his season.