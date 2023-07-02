GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 02 July 2023
Ghanaian forward Prince Ampem scores in NK Rijeka pre-season friendly win

In an impressive display during a pre-season friendly, Ghanaian forward Prince Ampem proved instrumental in NK Rijeka's triumph over Slovenian side Bravo.

The Croatian club emerged victorious with a resounding 3-0 win, with Ampem sealing the result by confidently converting a penalty.

Ampem's goal showcased his skill and composure as he expertly outwitted the opposing goalkeeper to secure Rijeka's final goal of the match.

This victory marks Rijeka's second successful outing in pre-season as they intensify their preparations for the forthcoming campaign in Croatia.

Having joined the club in 2021 on a four-year contract with a one-year option, Ampem's impact has been significant.

During the previous season, he made substantial contributions with a total of 11 goals and assists combined. Scoring five goals and providing six assists, Ampem emerged as a crucial player for Rijeka.

