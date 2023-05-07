Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem rescues Rijeka from losing with a last-gasp goal against Istra 1961

Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem scored very late to rescue HNK Rijeka from losing to NK Istra 1961 in the Croatian Football League matchday 33 on Saturday evening.

Obeng Ampem scored in stoppage-time as his side came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Istra at the HNK Rijeka Stadium.

Istra broke the deadlock of the match in the 31st minute through Bosnian defender Advan Kadusic following a defensive blunder involving the goalkeeper.

The visitors doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half after Kadusic assisted Algerian forward Monsef Bakrar to found the back of the net.

Youngster Matija Frigan scored from the spot to pull one back for the home side in the 73rd minute.

Obeng Ampem completed the comeback for Rijeka in stoppage-time when he connected a pass from Zambia international midfielder Emmanuel Banda.

Rijeka remains in 3rd place on the league standings with Saturday's draw and is in contention for European football next season by qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Obeng Ampem, formerly of WAFA SC, has five goals and five assists after 32 appearances for Rijeka in the Croatian in the 2022-23 campaign.