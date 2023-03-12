Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem scores in NK Rijeka home win against Varadzin

Former WAFA SC attacker Prince Obeng Ampem netted his third goal of the season in the Croatian Football League when NK Rijeka overcame NK Varadzin at home on Sunday.

Ampem was among the goal scorers to help Rijeka record a 3-1 victory in the matchweek 25 encounter at the Stadion HNK Rejika.

Albanian midfielder Lindon Selahi got the opening goal of the match after putting Rijeka in the lead on the stroke of halftime.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian added his name to the scoresheet eight minutes after the halftime break after being assisted by Colombian midfielder Jorge Obregon.

Zambia international midfielder Emmanuel Banda put the icing on the cake in the 59th minute before defender Luka Jelenic got the consolation with two minutes remaining.

Ampem has three goals and five assists in 24 appearances in the Croatian top-flight this campaign.