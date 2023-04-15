Ghanaian forward Prince Osei Owusu on target for Jahn Regensburg

Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu found the back of the net for Jahn Regensburg in their 2-1 defeat against SpVgg Greuther Fürth in the 2.Bundesliga on Saturday.

He netted an outstanding goal for the Red and Whites outfit, but they eventually fell on the road against the Green and Whites outfit.

Owusu opened the scoring in the second half of the match after a goalless first 45 minutes.

However, the home team responded with two goals to turn the game around and clinch all three points.

The 26-year-old has tallied five goals and one assist in 26 appearances this season.