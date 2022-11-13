Ghanaian forward Prince-Osei Owusu on target in Regensburg defeat to Heidenheim in 9-goal thriller

Ghanaian attacker Prince-Osei Owusu was on target for SSV Jahn Regensburg in the German Bundesliga two on Saturday when they lost to FC Heidenheim.

Owusu was one of the scorers for Regensburg who suffered a 5-4 defeat in a thrilling encounter at the Voith-Arena in Heidenheim in the end.

The Germany-born Ghanaian broke the deadlock of the match when he scored to put Regensburg ahead in the 14th minute.

The lead didn't last longer as Heidenheim drew level seven minutes later through forward Tim Kleindienst.

Midfielder Adrian Beck scored to put the hosts in front in the 36th minute before Kleindienst scored again three minutes later to increase the tally.

Regensburg reduced the deficit on the stroke of halftime with a goal from Greek forward Haralambos Makridis.

Ten minutes into the second half, Nicklas Shipnoski scored to put the game on level pegging.

Heidenheim retook their lead in the 76th minute after Dennis Thomalla found the back of the net but Aygun Yildrim levelled matters again for the visitors.

Substitute Stefan Schimmer scored in stoppage time to win the matchday 17 fixture for Heidenheim to consolidate their 3rd position on the standings.

Owusu has now netted two goals and provided one assist after 17 appearances for Regensburg this campaign.