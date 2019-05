Ghanaian striker Prince Owusu returned to Arminia Bielefeld following an unsuccessful loan stint at 1860 Munich.

Owusu was loaned out to third division club 1860 München last winter break.

The 22-year-old has a superb start to his Lions career, providing 2 assists and scoring 3 goals in 16 games.

He however failed to keep up with that form midway through the campaign which saw his playing diminished.

He returned to his parent club after ending his loan deal.