Ghanaian footballer Priscilla Adubea has sent a farewell message to Racing Femenino fans after leaving the club.

Adubea joined Racing Femenino from Sporting Huelva last season.

The 23-year-old made 20 appearances scoring one goal for the club in the 2021/22 season.

The Black Queens striker has announced his departure from the club in a social media post

To the management,the technical body,the players and the people of Santander. I am grateful for the love and reception Thank you for letting me show my potential to be great. You'll forever live in my hearts. Another adventure ahead 😊 Gracias y te amo @RacingFemenino pic.twitter.com/fBo7z907qp — Princella Adubea 🔟⚽ (@AdubeaPrincella) July 26, 2022

The 20-year-old won the Ghana Women's Premier League and Women's FA Cup golden boot three times, scoring 38 goals in the two seasons for Ampem Darkoa Ladies.