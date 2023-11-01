Ghanaian forward Prosper Kasim scores in Birmingham Legion's defeat to Charleston Battery in USL Championship 

Ghanaian attacker Prosper Kasim found the back of the net for Birmingham Legion FC, but it wasn't enough to secure victory as they faced a defeat at the hands of Charleston Battery in the USL Championship Quarter-final.

Kasim, who started the game on the right wing, displayed his skills and determination, lasting 82 minutes on the pitch. Charleston Battery came out strong in the early minutes of the match, and their efforts paid off when Emelio Ycaza opened the scoring with a well-placed header from a corner kick in the 17th minute.

Despite Charleston's dominance in the first half, Legion FC refused to back down. Just before halftime, Birmingham responded with an equaliser in the 41st minute. Tyler Pasher's deflected cross found Kasim at the far post, and he expertly headed the ball into the net, leveling the score.

However, the 68th minute saw Charleston Battery taking the lead with the game-winning goal. Derek Dodson capitalised on a deflection from Enzo Martinez as the ball bounced around in Birmingham's penalty area.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian attacker has had an impressive season in the USL, making 35 appearances, scoring four goals, and contributing six assists.