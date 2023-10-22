Ghanaian forward Prosper Kassim scores in Birmingham Legion's dominant win against Tampa Bay Rowdies

Former Ghana youth international Prosper Kassim was one of the goal scorers in Birmingham Legion's dominant victory over Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship.

Birmingham claimed a deserving 3-0 triumph against Rowdies to advance to the semi-finals of the Eastern Conference playoff on Saturday at the Al Lang Stadium.

Cameroonian forward Tabort Etaka Preston opened the scoring of the match in St. Petersburg a few minutes to the end of the first half.

Etaka Preston produced the second goal for Birmingham when he set up Nigerian youngster Diba Nwegbo in the early stages of the second half.

Kassim rounded off the victory for Birmingham when he scored the final goal in the 78th minute after receiving a nice pass from Jamaican midfielder Neco Brett.

Birmingham’s next opponent will be the winner of the Charleston Battery vs. Indy Eleven quarter-final game on Sunday, October 22.

Kassim, former Ghana U20 star, has three goals and six assists in 34 appearances in the USL Championship this season.