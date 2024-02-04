Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache shines despite FC Kaiserslautern's 2-1 defeat to Elversberg

Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache showcased his goal-scoring prowess for FC Kaiserslautern, finding the net in their 2-1 loss to Elversberg in the German Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.

Ache's goal, assisted by compatriot Richmond Tachie, was a standout moment in the Bundesliga round 20 match.

Despite the defeat, FC Kaiserslautern holds onto their 15th position on the league table, narrowly avoiding the relegation zone.

SV 07 Elversberg took the lead with Paul Wanner's 19th-minute left-footed shot, but Ache responded for 1. FC Kaiserslautern with a right-footed strike from outside the box, finding the bottom right corner, courtesy of an assist by Richmond Tachie.

The game's decisive moment came when Thore Jacobsen converted a penalty with a left-footed shot, securing the victory for SV 07 Elversberg.

Having scored 9 goals in 14 appearances in the German Bundesliga 2 since his summer move from Eintracht Frankfurt, the German-born Ghanaian continues to make a significant impact for FC Kaiserslautern despite the team's recent setback.