Ghanaian forward Ransford Yeboah scores first goal for Hamburg against Byareuth in DFB Pokal

Ghanaian forward Ransford Yeboah scored his first goal for Hamburg in the DFB Pokal against Bayreuth on Saturday.

Hamburg eased past Bayreuth with a 3-1 win at the Hans-Walter Wild Stadion.

Yeboah who recently switched nationality to play for the Black Stars came on as a substitute in the second half to score the match winner.

Hamburg coach Walter hailed the qualities of Ghanaian winger Ransford Yeboah after his impressive performance against Bayreuth in the DFB Pokal.

"He has really good abilities," said Walter after the game in Bayreuth.

"First of all, I'm glad we're through. And of course also that I scored my debut goal for Hamburg,” said Königsdörffer after the game.

The 20-year-old joined Hamburg in the ongoing transfer window from Dynamo Dresden for 1.2 million euros.