Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena grabs fifth goal of the season in Egnatia's win against Laci in Albania topflight league

Ghana forward Rapheal Dwamena scored his fifth goal of the season in Egnatia's 2-1 win over Laci in the Albanianian top-flight league.

Egnatia handed Dwamena a starting position, a decision that paid off handsomely as the team secured a 2-1 victory in the end.

Dwamena wasted no time in making his mark, opening the scoring for the home team just 11 minutes into the clash, a lead they maintained until halftime.

The second half saw Egnatia extend their advantage, with Sebastjan Spahiu finding the back of the net in the 57th minute.

With only six minutes remaining on the clock, the visiting team managed to pull one goal back, courtesy of an own goal credited to Renato Malota.

Raphael Dwamena, who joined Egnatia in January 2023, has quickly become a crucial member of the squad, consistently delivering vital goals for the club.

This season, Dwamena's scoring prowess has been nothing short of impressive, with five goals to his name in five appearances in the Albanian top-flight league.