Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena scores again in Egnatia away victory against Vllaznia

Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena extended his scoring form in the Albanian Superliga when KF Egnatia saw off KF Vllaznia on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old rounded off the victory for Egnatia as they claimed a 2-0 scoreline over Vllaznia in round 6 of the Albanian league.

Azerbaijani attacker Vusal Isgandarli scored the opening goal of the match in the 49th minute to give the visitors the lead.

The former Black Stars player scored late in the 90th minute to double the advantage for Egnatia and also sealed the victory.

Egnatia now occupy the top of the Albanian league standings with 13 points after six games played in the league.

Wednesday's goal means Dwamena now leads the top scoring chart with 6 goals after playing in all six games this season.