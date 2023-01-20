GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Rauf Salifu explains his move to Malaysia

Published on: 20 January 2023
Youngster Rauf Salifu has explained his move to Malaysia after signing a permanent deal with Selangor FC. 

The Ghanaian forward has joined Red Giants on a two-year contract.

He becomes the third Ghanaian to join after former teammates Alex Agyarkwa and Richmond Ankrah who have all joined for the 2023 season.

"This is my first time in Asia. The weather in Malaysia is similar to Ghana, so I'm sure this will help me to adapt quickly here.

"I see that Selangor FC has a lot of supporters, which is one of the reasons why I chose to come here. For that, I will try to make them proud of this club and not let them down," he told Selangor FC media.

The 20-year-old returned to Accra Lions after a great loan spell with Kansas City II in the United States.

Salifu scored 6 goals and provided one assist in 17 appearances, with four coming in a single game against North Texas SC.

 

