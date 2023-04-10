Ghanaian forward Rauf Salifu inspires Selangor to victory with brace against Kelantan in Malaysia

Former Accra Lions striker, Rauf Salifu produced a Man of the Match performance after climbing off the bench to net a brace as Selangor FC cruised to victory over Kelantan in the Malaysian Super League.

The 20-year-old forward needed only seventeen minutes to announce his presence in the league.

The Ghanaian attacker scored the first of his double in the 80th minute with a fine strike before sealing victory ten minutes later with a spectacular finish.

Ayron del Valle opened the scoring for the host in the first half.

Salifu joined Selangor FC from Accra Lions after a brief spell in the United States with Sporting Kansas City.

Before moving to America, he was top scorer in the Ghanaian Division One league, leading Accra Lions to promotion in to the Ghana Premier League.

He made few appearances in the topflight before securing a permanent move to Malaysia, where he reunited with Accra Lions teammates Alex Agyarkwa and Richmond Ankrah.