Ghanaian forward Raymond Gyasi reunites with Youness Mokhtar at Stabæk

Ghanaian forward Raymond Gyasi has been reunited with Moroccan striker Younnes Mokthar at Norwegian club Stabæk.

Gyasi knows Mokthar very well, after the two spent many years in Holland including playing for the youth sides of the Dutch national team.

The Moroccan joined the Elisterien side until the end of the season after failed spell at Turkish side Ankaragucu.

"The first impression here is very good. It is a nice place to be, a bit colder than in the Netherlands," he told the club site. "I am a technical player who can dribble well and has a good pass. I want to be important with goals and assists," he said after joining the club.

Mokhtar previously worked for PSV, PEC Zwolle, FC Twente, Al-Nassr and thus Ankaragucu.