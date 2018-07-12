Ghanaian forward Richard Gadze joins Romanian side Voluntari

Former Ebusua Dwarfs striker Richard Gadze has joined Romanian club Voluntari after leaving Azerbaijani side Zira FC.

The Ghanaian forward joins the Romanian club on a three-year deal just a week after refusing to extend his stay with Zira FC.

Richard Gadze will be hoping to replicate the form he showed at Zira FC where he emerged as an influential player for the side.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs hitman has prior to joining Zira played for Delhi Dynamos and HJK.

The prolific forward has been in sensation form since joining Zira FC from Dynamo Delhi, where he played for former Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos.