Ghanaian forward Richard Gadze secures work permit and begins career in Romania with Voluntari

Ghanaian forward Richard Gadze finally made his debut for Romanian top flight side Voluntari after coming off the bench to play in their 1-1draw with Sepsi at the Stadionul Municipal.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs striker was making his first appearance after securing his work permit.

The 24 year old has been unable to feature for the Club since joining due to documentation issues.

However, having resolved all formalities needed, the attacker made his debut after he came on to replace goal scorer Geoffrey Malfleury in the 76thminute.