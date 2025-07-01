GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian forward Richardson Takyi joins Spanish club UD Santa Marta

Published on: 01 July 2025
Ghanaian forward Richardson Takyi joins Spanish club UD Santa Marta

Ghanaian forward Richardson Takyi has completed his move to Spanish outfit Union Deportiva Santa Marta. 

The West Africa Football Academy graduate joins the Tercera Federacion side for the 2025/26 season after leaving  Villaviciosa de OdÃ³n.

Takyi, who also played for Robledo CF in Spain at the beginning of last season, has enormous experience playing in the Spanish lower divisions. He is expected to play a pivotal role as Santa Marta eye promotion to the upper tiers of Spanish football.

"Proud to announce that I have signed my first professional contract with UD Santa Marta. I want to thank the club for giving me this opportunity to continue fulfilling my dream. Thanks to everyone. Glory to God," wrote Takyi after inking the deal. 

The talented and versatile attacker started his career in Ghana with Decent FC in 2010 before joining Trax Junior Soccer Academy in 2014. He was later scouted by WAFA, where he spent six years before a move to the United States to further his education collapsed due to COVID-19.

He also spent time in Germany on trials for different clubs but failed to seal a deal before moving to Spain in 2024.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more