Ghanaian forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom thanks Al Akhdar as contract is terminated

Ghanaian forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has expressed his gratitude towards Libyan club Al Akhdar after both parties reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

The former Red Star Belgrade striker had joined Al Akhdar from Greek side Lamia, making 11 appearances and scoring three goals across various competitions.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Boakye expressed his appreciation for the short period he spent with Al Akhdar.

He wrote, "It was an honour to don the colours of this incredible club. The time has come for me to move on to another destination to continue my journey, but Al Akhdar will always hold a special place in my heart. Amazing fans."

Although Boakye's contract was initially set to expire at the end of July, both parties reached an agreement to part ways. The 30-year-old forward has predominantly played in Italy throughout his career, representing clubs such as Genoa, Sassuolo, Juventus, Atalanta, and Latina. He later moved to Serbia to join Red Star Belgrade.

Boakye-Yiadom was also a member of the Black Stars team that competed in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. He notably scored a goal in Ghana's defeat against Comoros in the final group game.

The forward's departure from Al Akhdar marks a new chapter in his career as he seeks a fresh destination to further his football ambitions.