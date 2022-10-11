Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie makes first start for SC Paderborn

German-born Ghanaian winger Richmond Tachie was allowed to play from the start for the first time this season as Paderborn defeated Hansa Rostock 3-0.

Tachie had made nine appearances this season, all as a substitute, but Paderborn coach Lukas Kwasniok put his faith in him on Saturday.

"Richmond was committed. But unfortunately, he couldn't take actions that would have been able to draw attention to himself in the long term," said Kwasniok, adding: "If you control the opponent with a lot of possession, it's for Not easy for wingers either."

Tachie's best offensive actions came after the break when Rostock were no longer sitting deep. However, he was replaced after 62 minutes.

He joined the club on a free transfer from Dortmund in July this year.