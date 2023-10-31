Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie's goal helps Kaiserslautern eliminate FC Cologne from DFB Pokal

German-born Ghanaian attacker Richmond Tachie was on target for 1. FC Kaiserslautern as they progressed to the next round of the German DFB Pokal on Tuesday night.

Tachie was amongst the goal scorers to ensure Kaiserslautern defeated Bundesliga side FC Cologne 3-2 to eliminate them from the competition.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring of the match at the Fritz Walter Stadion in the 19th minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the box.

Spanish midfielder Kenny Redondo doubled the advantage for Kaiserslautern just two minutes after recess.

German forward Marlon Ritter, after assisting the first two goals, scored his own to increase the tally for the hosts in the 65th minute.

Jan Thielman pulled one back for Cologne moments later before the experienced forward Mark Uth scored to reduce the deficit again nine minutes from full-time.

Another German-born Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku was introduced in the match in the 66th minute when he replaced Tobias Raschl.

Tachie has bagged three goals and provided three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this season for Kaiserslautern.