Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah hopes to excel at new club

Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah has expressed his joy at returning to the United States after signing with the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

Mensah hopes to excel at the United Soccer League club, who are aiming for the title after finishing fourth last season, eight points behind first place.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves made the announcement on Friday, stating that the transfer is subject to league and federation approval.

The former Inter Allies man left the United States for Egypt in February 2022, but struggled with Port Fouad SC.

Speaking on the move, Mensah said, “I hope to excel here coming back from an injury, and I hope to help the club win a USL League One Title.”

Ropapa went on to say to the fans, “I’m excited to play exciting soccer with the club this season in Chattanooga!”

The 25-year-old comes to Chattanooga with a wealth of experience at the club level. He started his career at Ghanaian side Inter Allies, before moving to Penn FC.

His next move would see him land at Nashville SC, where he would score the club’s first goal in its history as a USL side in a friendly match against Atlanta United.

He would then play for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in 2019, before moving to Sporting Kansas City II in 2020. His final move would be to Port Fouad FC in Egypt for the 2021 season, before signing with the Red Wolves.

Mensah has over 6,000 minutes of play at the club level including 119 appearances with an impressive 28 goals and 17 assists.