Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah joins USL side Chattanooga Red Wolves

Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah has joined United Soccer League side Chattanooga Red Wolves from Egyptian club Port Fouad SC.

We are pleased to announce the signing of former @NashvilleSC and @RiverhoundsSC forward Ropapa Mensah for the 2023 USL League One season Read More here: https://t.co/y7mjIMSZfb#DaleLobos🔴🐺 #DaleRopapa pic.twitter.com/kGZ34tSLHE — Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (@ChattRedWolves) January 27, 2023

Mensah returns to the United States after a stint in Egypt, where he struggled to make an impression.

The 25-year-old comes to Chattanooga with a wealth of experience at the club level. He started his career at Ghanaian side Inter Allies, before moving to Penn FC.

His next move would see him land at Nashville SC, where he would score the club’s first goal in its history as a USL side in a friendly match against Atlanta United.

He would then play for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in 2019, before moving to Sporting Kansas City II in 2020. His final move would be to Port Fouad FC in Egypt for the 2021 season, before signing with the Red Wolves.

Mensah has over 6,000 minutes of play at the club level including 119 appearances with an impressive 28 goals and 17 assists.