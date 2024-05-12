Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah named USL League One April Player of the Month

Former Ghana U20 striker, Ropapa Mensah has been named the USL League Player of the Month for April following his dazzling performances for Chattanooga Red Wolves.

Mensah scored four goals and delivered an assist in April, becoming the player with the most goal contribution as Chattanooga Red Wolves went undefeated last month.

He scored his first career hat-trick against Central Valley before adding an assist in the big win on April 13.

"I'm humbled and grateful to receive this award, and I'm completely overwhelmed and honored to be named Player of the Month," Mensah said.

"Thank you to my teammates, coaches and the entire team for the support and hard work. This award is not just a recognition of my individual performance but also a testament to our team's dedication and teamwork."

The former Inter Allies forward also added 25 duels won, nine shots, five recoveries and two dribbles completed to his incredible stats in April.

"Ropapa has had a great start to the season, scoring goals and being a major positive for us on and off the pitch," Chattanooga coach Scott Mackenzie said.

"We know that this is only the start and he is primed for an incredible year. There is definitely more to come from him."