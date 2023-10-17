Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah scores in Red Wolves' 3-1 loss to Hailstorm

Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah scored in Chattanooga Red Wolves SC's 3-1 defeat to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in the USL League on October 15, 2023.

Mensah started the game at the TicketSmarter Stadium at Future Legends Complex and lasted the full 90 minutes.

The Red Wolves applied strong pressure early in the game, but the Hailstorm had outshot the Wolves 10 to 5 by the conclusion of the first half.

In the 22nd minute, Mark Hernández scored the first goal of the game for the home team.

The Red Wolves continued to try to equalize, but in the 42nd minute, a low cross from Trevor Amann allowed Bruno Rendón to put the ball in the net, giving the home side their second goal of the game.

In the 63rd minute, Mensah scored for the Red Wolves to cut the lead in half.

The Red Wolves made their final substitution of the game in the 87th minute, bringing on Alex Tejera to replace Jonny Filipe, in an attempt to mount one more attacking push.

However, Irvin Parra of Northern Colorado scored in the 90+3' minute to seal the victory in stoppage time.