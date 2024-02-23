Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim joins Saudi Arabia Founders Day celebration

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim joined Saudi Arabians to celebrate the country's Founders Day.

The former Hearts of Oak striker and many other footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane took part in the ceremony.

Karim donned the traditional Saudi wear as he observed the heavy cultural display by the people of the Asian country.

"Happy Saudi Foundation Day," he wrote on social media.

The former Halmstads attacker moved to Saudi Arabia last summer to join Al Qaisumah, where he has been a key figure. He is expected to play a pivotal role in their quest to survive the Saudi First Division.

The former Ghana youth international has netted eight goals and provided four assists in 21 games this season.

Karim spent most of his career in Sweden, where he played for BW 90, Landskroma and Halmstads BK.