Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim joins Saudi Arabian club Qaisumah FC

Saudi Arabian club, Qaisumah FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim.

The 31-year-old joins the Saudi first division side after leaving Greek outfit Apollon Symrnis in the summer transfer window.

The former Hearts of Oak striker is the last signing by the Red Battalions, who are hoping to secure promotion to the Saudi Pro League next season.

"The Swedish striker Sadat Karim (Lightning) is the last to arrive in the ranks of the Red Battalion.. Enlighten us," wrote the club on social media, confirming the arrival of the winger.

Karim spent most of his career in the Swedish leagues, where he played for BW 90, Landskrona and Halmstads BK.

"Alhamdulilla. Grateful for this opportunity to continue my journey Qaisumah," wrote the striker on Twitter.

He is expected to play a key role at the club in the new Saudi second-tier league season.