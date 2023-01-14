GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 January 2023
Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim reacts to his move to Greek side Apollon Smyrnis

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim is pleased with his free transfer to Greek second-tier side Apollon Smyrnis.

"Alhamdulillah (praise be to God). Grateful for the new opportunity to continue my journey," he wrote on Twitter.

The former Hearts of Oak player signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with Apollon Smyrnis after passing his medical.

Following the expiration of his contract, the 31-year-old left the Swedish Superettan club Halmstads BK in January.

Karim signed for Halmstads in January 2019 and went ahead to make 126 appearances, scored 24 goals and provided 21 assists in the process.

He previously played for Swedish clubs including BW 90 IF, Landskrona and Prespa Birlik since leaving Ghana for Sweden in July 2013.

 

