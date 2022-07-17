Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim scores fourth goal of the season in Halmstad win against Utsiktens

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim registered his name on the scoresheet for Halmstads Bk in their 4-1 win against Utsiktens BK in the Swedish Superettan on Sunday.

It was the third goal of the season for the 30-year-old in this Round of 14 fixture.

The former Hearts of Oak forward opened the scoring in the 39th minute.

Alexander Johansson doubled the lead for Halmstads in the 72nd minute with a nice effort.

Joseph Bafo scored in the 83rd minute before Johansson got his second goal of the game in the 84th minute to seal the win for Halmstads.

Diocounda Gory got a consolation for Utsiktens in the dying minutes of the game.

Sadat Karim has scored three goals in 14 appearances with three assists in the ongoing season for the Swedish side.