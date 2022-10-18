Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim scores in Halmstads BK away loss to Utsikten in Sweden

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim was on target for Halmstads BK in the Swedish Superettan on Monday when they lost at away to Utsikten BK.

The former Hearts of Oak star got the consolation as his side succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

The home team got their noses in front in the match as early as the 12th minute after defender Andreas Bengtsson scored an own goal.

Utsikten doubled their lead in the 25th minute through midfielder Karl Bohm with an assist from Nigerian forward Peter Nsima.

Karim pulled one back for Halmstads in the 65th minute after converting a penalty kick.

Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh lasted 59 minutes in the game for Halmstads and was replaced by another Ghanaian player Thomas Boakye.

Karim was replaced in the 89th minute with midfielder Viliam Dahlstrom coming on for him.

Halmstads remains at the second position on the league standings despite the loss with their promotion hopes still intact.

Karim has been involved in 12 goals for Halmstads this campaign, scoring 5 times and providing 7 assists in the process.