Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng delighted after netting winner for SD Huesca against Amorebieta

Former Ghana U23 striker, Samuel Obeng has shared his excitement after scoring the winner in SD Huesca's game against Amorebieta in the Spanish Segunda League on Sunday.

Obeng converted from the spot on the hour mark as Huesca travelled to collect all three points on the road.

“It has been difficult, but the victory has come," a relieved Obeng said after the game. “Three points are very important, against a direct rival,who is in the same area. We come in addition to two victories in the same week, in the Cup and this one adding three. That is why it is so important and we are so happy," he added.

The victory ends a six-match winless run for the Segunda league strugglers.

“We are all very united. We trust, we suffer, but together" and "we are working very well with the coach and we are seeing things. It takes a short time, but the things he wants to convey are already being reflected. The team is more confident," continued Obeng.

"The way things are going, a goal from anyone to win and add three is always important. Personally, I don't think about whether I'm scoring or not, but I think more about the team, about the importance of winning the three points," he added.

SD Huesca will welcome former La Liga side Espanyol as they hope to build on the victory over Amorebieta.

"It makes things look better and we are happier. We know what this category is like, in which anyone can beat anyone" and now we face the visit of Espanyol who arrives with Ramis as the new coach, “Wanting to add three at home and give our fans a victory," said Obeng.