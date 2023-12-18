Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa gets consolation in Huesca narrow defeat to Levante

Former Ghana youth international Samuel Obeng Gyabaa was on target for SD Huesca in round 20 of the Spanish Segunda Division on Sunday.

The former Ghana U23 forward got the consolation goal for Huesca when they lost 2-1 to UD Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

Levante were up and running in the first minute of the match as Spanish midfielder Angel Algobia scored to put them ahead right after kickoff.

Young forward Carlos Alvarez extended the lead for the home side on the stroke of half-time, scoring in the additional minutes of the first half.

Obeng reduced the deficit for Huesca early in the second period after he converted a penalty kick two minutes after the restart.

Huesca finished the game with ten men following a sent off to Japanese midfielder Kento Hashimoto in the 26th minute of the match.

Sunday’s goal is Obeng's fourth goal in the Spanish second-tier this season after 18 appearances.