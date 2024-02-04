Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa secures late victory for SD Huesca

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa proved to be the hero as he scored a late goal, propelling SD Huesca to a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Alcorcon in the Spanish La Liga 2.

The decisive moment came in additional time when Obeng Gyabaa, who entered the game in the 73rd minute, found the back of the net after a well-executed play orchestrated by Iker Kortajarena.

Taking the field in place of Spain international Eladio Zorrilla, the former Ghana U23 forward showcased his goal-scoring prowess, making a significant impact on the outcome of the thrilling encounter at the Estadio El Alcoraz, .

With this crucial win, Huesca now sits in the 16th position on the league table, accumulating 27 points from 25 matches in the current campaign.

Obeng Gyabaa, 24, has been a consistent performer for Huesca, tallying five goals in 24 appearances across various competitions.

His late-match heroics are a testament to his contribution to the team's success and will undoubtedly be celebrated by fans and teammates alike.