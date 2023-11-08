Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng happy after leading Huesca to victory against Amorebieta

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng played a pivotal role in SD Huesca's recent victory against SD Amorebieta, contributing with two goals, although the first was disallowed due to a foul.

Obeng's second goal, from the penalty spot, secured a 1-0 win for Huesca during their visit to Lezama.

After the match, Obeng expressed his happiness, highlighting the importance of the hard-fought victory, which marked the team's first win in six games. "I'm happy. It was difficult, but victory came," he commented in the mixed zone.

Obeng emphasized the significance of the three points, especially given that they were facing a direct rival in the league. "These three points are very important, against a direct rival, who is in the same area. We also come from two victories in the same week, in the Cup and today we have added three. That is why it is so important, and we are so happy," he added.

He also underscored the team's unity and determination, stating, "We are all very united. We trust, we suffer, but together." When discussing his goal, Obeng downplayed his personal achievement, focusing on the team's success: "The way things are going, a goal from anyone to win and add three is always important. Personally, I don't think about whether I'm scoring or not, but I think more about the team, about the importance of winning the three points."

Obeng also shared his thoughts on their new coach and the team's progress under his guidance. "We are working very well with the coach, and we are seeing things. It takes a short time, but the things he wants to convey are already being reflected. The team is more confident," he said.

Looking ahead, Obeng acknowledged that their upcoming matches are crucial, particularly at home in El Alcoraz, where they have yet to secure a win. He remains optimistic about their chances, noting that in their league, "anyone can beat anyone."

He expressed their desire to give their fans a victory at home and concluded, "We have to enjoy the moment, the joy of victories, without forgetting the situation, but being happy."

Obeng has contributed two goals this season, demonstrating his value to the team.