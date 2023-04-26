Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng nets fourth goal of the season as Huesca draw against Tenerife

Former Ghana U23 star, Samuel Obeng scored his fourth goal of the campaign as SD Huesca were held at home by Tenerife in the Spanish Segunda league.

The towering forward rose high to head home the opener from an Andre Ratiu cross in the 33 minute.

But the visitors levelled after the break through Waldo Rubio after he connected to a low cross from Borja Garces in the 58th minute.

Obeng, who joined Huesca on loan from Real Oviedo in the winter transfer window, shared his disappointment after the draw and he is already looking forward to the match against Malaga.

"The match leaves us with a bittersweet taste, because we scored points, but I think we deserved more. Although it is true that in the second half we have not been as competitive as in the first. We have to leave it behind and think about Málaga now," he said in the post match presser.

"Right now the goals don't matter. I'm always going to be happy to score, the important thing is the three points, it doesn't matter if the goals are mine or a teammate's," he added.

"It has been a pity, and the truth is that I don't know what he whistled", and also to his personal feelings: "In the first part it was more difficult for me because of the ankle, but I want to send encouragement to my teammates who today could not be there, to see if we can all be there the next day.

"It is clear that the important thing is always to keep adding, to get closer to the goal."