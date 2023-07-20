Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng returns to Huesca on loan

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng has returned to Spanish La Liga 2 side SD Huesca on a season-long loan deal from fellow second-tier side Real Oviedo for the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old was Huesca's number one transfer target, and the loan deal includes an option to buy him permanently at the end of the season.

Obeng was left out of Real Oviedo's preseason tour in Mexico, prompting both clubs to formalise the deal, with the forward expected to join his teammates this week.

Obeng impressed during his previous loan spell at Huesca, scoring 5 goals in 17 league appearances in the Segunda División last season.

Obeng's current deal with Real Oviedo is set to expire on June 30, 2024, and his transfermarkt valuation stands at €1 million. Huesca might consider signing him permantely.

While yet to earn his first international cap with Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, Obeng's return to Huesca presents him with an opportunity to continue his development and make a significant impact.