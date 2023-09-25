Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng scores first goal of the season for Huesca in Spanish Segunda division victory

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng found the net for the first time this season, helping Huesca secure a 2-0 victory against Alcorcon in the Spanish Segunda Division.

The match, held at the Estadio Municipal de Santo Domingo, saw Miguel Loureiro notch the opening goal for Huesca in the 21st minute.

Just four minutes later, Samuel Obeng showcased his skill with a well-placed strike, extending Huesca's lead and solidifying their dominance.

Despite their efforts, Alcorcon struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities and failed to breach the opponent's defense.

Samuel Obeng Gyabaa, with seven appearances under his belt this season for Huesca, celebrated his maiden goal of the campaign.

This victory enabled Huesca to climb out of the relegation zone, marking a memorable day for both the team and Samuel Obeng.

Watch the goal below: